Joseph T. Quast, age 85, of Burnsville, MN, entered eternal life on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Burnsville. Joe was born in Winsted, MN, on April 23, 1936, the son of Robert and Marie (Millerbernd) Quast. He married Joyce Bayerl on September 16, 1961 in Winsted, MN. He served in the United States Navy, and enjoyed watching Western movies, polka, weekends at the cabin, and he spent a lot of time wood working in his garage. Joe also loved gardening with Joyce. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents; and 8 siblings. He is survived by his children, Jill Bettermann, Lynn (Patrick) Skelly, Jay, Amy, and David (Kirstin Larson); grandchildren, Shannon and Chad Bettermann, Shawn Jaworski and Amanda (Steve) Ibanez, Danielle Gunter; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Chase, Alexis, Mia, Dominic; sister, Diane (Jim) Campbell. Visitation was Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 10-10:45 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Interment with military honors held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at: www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
