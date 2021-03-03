It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jone (Wohkittel) Taylor on February 22, 2021. Jone was a much loved mother of Kenneth and Raymond Kirchner. Jone was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on June 17, 1942. As a child of a Navy man, she moved frequently in her youth. She attended Farmington High school in Minnesota. She settled into family life in Stillwater, Minnesota where her two boys grew up. Later in life, she moved to Hawaii and eventually moved back to Minnesota to live in Rochester and eventually St. Paul. Jone enjoyed music. She played piano and guitar. She appreciated the arts, history and all types of wildlife. Jone had a passion for helping others. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ione and Joe Wohkittel and is survived by her siblings Joe Wohkittel, Margaret Koester, Elfreda Jellum, Elaine Fuchs, Ione Seurer, Julie Rice, James Wohkittel, and admiring grandchildren Avery Kirchner, Santiago Kirchner and Samara Kirchner. The funeral will be held Friday, March 19th at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington, MN. Memorials are preferred to The Alzheimer’s Association.
