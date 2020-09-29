Jon Herbert Davison, age 77 of Lakeville, entered eternal life on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Gertrude’s in Shakopee. Jon was born and raised in Rochester, MN. He attended the University of Minnesota and earned a mechanical engineering degree. He later earned an MBA from the University of St. Thomas. Jon’s career encompassed many exciting projects from Apollo space missions to a Vertical Launching System (VLS) for the US Navy that was used during Operation Desert Storm and is still being used today. He retired in 2006. In 1962, a beautiful girl came into his camera store. Taking the phone number from her order, he called her for a date. Much to his dismay, she said “No” because they weren’t formally introduced. So, he quickly found a mutual acquaintance. Jon and Marlene “Mar” were wed on June 27, 1964. They welcomed three children in the years to follow - Scott, Craig, and Jill. Jon led his life by example proving success is defined by diligently making full use of talents through hard work. But more importantly, he instilled in us the importance of family and, through his faithfulness, how to love and honor God first and foremost. Jon is survived by wife, Marlene; children, Scott, Craig and Jill (Mike) Krance; grandchildren, Samantha (Jake) Schoenecker, Sydnie, Zachary and Jake Davison, Cooper and Kellan Krance; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Luke Schoenecker; brother, Tom (Kathy); sister-in-law, Marianne Menza. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Marian. Visitation will be Thursday, October 1 from 10-11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. all at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Presiding is the Reverend Ben Little. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Burnsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.
