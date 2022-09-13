John W. Switzer, 87, died at his home in Farmington on Saturday, September 10, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was born April 21, 1935 (Easter Sunday) to William and Esther (Jacobson) Switzer on a farm in Dundas, MN.
John graduated from Farmington High School in 1953. After high school, he proudly served in the MN Army National Guard and the U.S. Army. John married his high school sweetheart, Joyce (Wille) of Hampton, at St. John's Rich Valley Lutheran Church in Rosemount, MN on June 29, 1957. He was employed at Sheldahl in Northfield for 40 years, working at various jobs from stockroom to manager of purchasing and traffic, and retired in 1998. He served many years on school boards for Farmington and Dakota Vocational College. As an adult, he belonged to the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, attending churches in Farmington, Lakeville, Mesa, AZ and El Paso, TX.
John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce; four sons, Kent (Dianne) of Santa Teresa, NM, Mark (Julie) of Apple Valley, Erik (Michelle) of Lakeville and Kirk (Lisa) of Cottage Grove; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by parents William and Esther Switzer, and all of his siblings, Garry, Joan (Torbenson) and Dale.
Visitation will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 16725 Highview Avenue in Lakeville on September 23, 2022, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Memorial service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church on September 24, 2022, with a visitation at 10:00 am and a service at 11:00 am. Service will be live-streamed and available to watch at https://messiahonline.org/online-worship/. Private Interment with military honors will be held at a later date at the Corinthian Cemetery in Farmington. Honorary Urn bearers will be his sons.
