John Turner

John M. Turner, age 63 our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Sunday, July 19, 2021, while at his home in Nashua, NH. John born August, 22, 1958 in Hobbs, New Mexico is the son of Carolyn (Gray) Turner & James E. Turner(deceased).
Those who knew John even just a little, understood he loved his children deeply. His passion for conversations and reading (political), cycling, football (MN Vikings) and Baseball (MN Twins) brought him joy.
John will be missed by his Children, Joshua Turner and Jessica Turner, And Nine siblings, Mark Turner of Berlin, Germany; Patricia A. Turner of Manchester, NH; Pamela A. Turner of Roseville, MN; Catherine A. Turner of Gresham, OR; Matthew Turner of Portland, OR; Daniel Turner of Manchester, NH; Ann M. Turner of Manchester, NH; Paul Turner of Greenville, NH; and Robert Turner of Ipswich, NH, as well as his loving Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Uncles and great friends.
We know John is now with dad, James, and his nephew, Leon, and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven. " Lord watch over John on his journey to you. May your grace be his salvation." We LOVE and MISS you P6... John XOXO
A Celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com
