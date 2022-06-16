John S. Rotert, age 74, of Shakopee, formerly of Farmington, MN, entered eternal life on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Edina, MN.
John was born in Lake City, IA, on November 11, 1947. His family moved to St. James, MN, when he was 9 years of age. He graduated from St. James High School in 1966, and then went on and graduated from Jackson Technical College with a Lineman Associate degree in 1969. He started working at Dakota Electric and soon after married the love of his life, Geri Engelking.
John was very active in the Farmington Lions Club, Boy Scouts, coaching, and Toast Masters. After 46 years at Dakota Electric, he retired on September 11, 2015.
John is survived by his wife, Geri; sons, Justin (Candace) Rotert and Travis (Annie) Rotert; grandchildren, Jacob, Ava, Emma and Hudson, and Kyah; brothers, Donald "Fox" (Patti), Lamont "Butch" (Joyce), Kevin, Kurt, and Shane Rotert; sisters, Lexie (Dennis) Kuhnau, Monica (Roger) Grannis, and Kim Rotert; sister-in-law, Loreli Rotert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Naomi (Simons) Rotert; brother, Kyle Rotert.
Visitation Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 5-7 PM and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 AM, both at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 11 AM, at SJA - Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood Street South, Shakopee, MN. Livestream of the mass provided by the Parish of Saints Joachim & Anne. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
