John “Ranger Roy” W. Roy, age 89 of Apple Valley, passed away peacefully in Florida on Sept. 2, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Roy and grandson Dale Means. Survived by four children, four step children, 15 grandkids and 13 great-grandkids. John retired from the Army in 1970 and Hennepin County Sheriffs Dept. in 1990. He will be forever remembered for the love he had for his family, contagious crazy laugh and handing out Snickers to everyone he met. John was also known for his dedication to our armed forces and his love for his brothers in arms. Funeral services will be held at The Well, United Methodist Church in Rosemount on Sept. 11, 2020. Viewing at 10 a.m., services at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at the American Legion in Apple Valley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.