John “Mike” Michael Wilson, age 77 of Farmington, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family, October 22, 2020 in Nashville, TN. Mike was born in Memphis, TN. He proudly served his country in the US Army, overseas in Okinawa, Japan from 1964-1967. After an honorable discharge, Mike worked as a mechanic for the railroad then later creating and installing stained glass windows for churches around the country. In Minnesota, he met and married Char Olson in 1983. Mike spent his later working years in the food production industry. Mike cared and loved his family, friends, and family dogs. He was a devoted, loving father, husband, gampie, brother, uncle, friend, and dog lover. He enjoyed sharing his life stories, making others laugh, and all things patriotic. Throughout his life, Mike endured Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a relapse after 10 years cancer free, bladder cancer, and lastly melanoma. He fought each battle courageously. In his later years, Mike returned to Nashville and enjoyed spending time with family and on the farm. He took great pride in his patriotism all his life and was a proud and dedicated Veteran. Survived by his wife, Char Wilson; daughters, Heidi Davis and Shelly (Matt) Thelen; grandchildren, Kalli and Jackson, Brayden and Bennett; sister Faye Parker, nephew Mike (Tina) Hodges; great nieces Stella, Sydney, and Lola; niece Angel Parker; other relatives, and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Maudie and Charlie Wilson; parents-in-law, Frank and Esther Olson; sister-in-law, Sandy Daniel. Future memorial services will be held at White Funeral Home Farmington. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
