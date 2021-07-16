Age 72 of Lakeville, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on July 11, 2021. Preceded in death daughter, Katie; parents, Harriet and John Bochek Jr.; brother-in-law, George Gates. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary; children, Amy (Chad) Scearcy and John IV (fiancée Sinath Thuo); siblings, Judy (Tom) Pilewski, Barbara (Lou) Traiforas, Karen Gates, and Kathy (Keith) Borman; also survived by other relatives and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM Monday, July 19, 2021 at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Visitation from 2-5 PM Sunday at White Funeral home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville and one hour prior to the service at church on Monday. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
