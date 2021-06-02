John Eric Olson of Lakeville, MN, passed away at home on May 29, 2021. John was born June 3, 1978, the son of David and Sharon (Tvete) Olson, in Hector, MN. He loved to help out on the family farm, before the family moved to Illinois while he was in high school. He graduated from Springfield High School in Springfield, IL in 1996 and then went on to receive a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Illinois State University in 2001. He moved back to Minnesota where he fell in love with and married Shannon Gamboni. He was a proud dad of Julianna, Destinee, Easton, and Audrey, and proud grandpa of Violet. John was an avid fan of hockey and the Minnesota Wild. His favorite teams, however, were the ones Easton and Audrey played for and you would often find John hanging out at the rink, watching and cheering on his favorite players. John also loved dogs and combined his interests in hockey and dogs when they added a black lab, Boogaard, to the family along with pug Lola. While family came first for John, he also enjoyed hunting, 4-wheeling, and all things computer related. He also liked to cook and bake, happy to play the role of chef for family and friends. No matter where he went, John was quick to make friends, and was always there to lend a helping hand. John is survived by his wife Shannon and their children, Julianna (Matt) Krueger, Destinee Gamboni, Easton Olson and Audrey Olson; mother Sharon Olson; siblings Kristin (Jamie) Arendt, Meredith (Brian) Werderitch; parents-in-law Nick and Ginger Engels; granddaughter Violet Krueger; nieces and nephew Millicent, Rowan, and Elias Werderitch. John was preceded in death by his father David Olson; grandparents Robert and Delores Olson, Henry and Clara Tvete. John was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. He will be remembered for his huge heart, generous smile, and for always making everyone feel welcome. John leaves an irreplaceable void. A celebration of John’s life will be held 3 pm Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr, Lakeville, MN 55044, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any remembrances be made to the charity of your choice. For those unable to attend in person, we will share a zoom link here prior to the service. Online Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
