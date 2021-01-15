John Emmett Simpson, age 49, of Burnsville, MN passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. His wishes were to be cremated. Services will be held at a later date in Laurel, MT. John was born on March 10, 1971 in Mounds View, MN to parents, Dollie M. Trainer and John B. Simpson. He worked at the Burlington Northern Railroad, Costco and Kwik Trip and enjoyed all his various jobs. He was taken from our lives too soon and will be missed by us all. He was so giving of his time and would help friends and family with projects varying from computer malfunctions, installing lighting and landscaping. He also enjoyed polishing and maintaining his favorite old Ford cars from the 1970’s. He was preceded in passing by his step-father, Richard “Dick” Trainer and his cousin, Ethan Weyhrauch. John is survived by his mother, Dollie Trainer; father, John (Cheryl) Simpson; sister, Tina (Jon) Weyhrauch; niece, Jaylee Weyhrauch and nephew, Garret Weyhrauch; aunt Betty Rowton; and cousins, Jay Rowton, Kayla Rowton and Nick Rowton. Please visit www.summitfuneralandcremation.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite story.
