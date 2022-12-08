John E. Childs, age 88 of Rosemount, born September 14, 1934 in Polk County, IA to Nathaniel and Zelda Childs, passed away peacefully after a battle with brain cancer, December 6, 2022.
John started his career as a mechanical engineer in Boone, IA, and then became licensed as a master electrician in Emmetsburg, IA, founding and operating Emmetsburg Electrical. He also designed products for Palo Alto Manufacturing Company. In 1974, he moved to Hull, IA, where he owned and operated Hull Industries Company. He later earned his degree in Computer Programming and Maintenance and relocated to Cedar Rapids, IA, where he and his wife lived for 31 years. In 2009, they came to Eagan to reside near their children and grandchildren, and then relocated to The Rosemount Senior Living two years ago.
John was an avid inventor and worked on patents throughout his career. He had many interests, served in Jaycees and Rotary, was a small plane pilot, and taught at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothea Van Blaricom and Vera Hoffman.
John will be dearly missed by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy; daughter, Cindy Childs-Hager (Alan Hager); son, Jeff (Deb) Childs; grandchildren: Matthew (Alyssa), Daniel (Shelby), Nathan, Hannah (Brody) and Mikayla; great-grandchildren: Ellie, Maddi, Josie, and Noah; and his beloved cat, Tiki.
Funeral service 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 10, 2022 with a visitation one hour before at River Hills United Methodist Church, 11100 River Hills Dr., Burnsville. John will be laid to rest at Brethren Cemetery in Elkhart, IA at a later date.
