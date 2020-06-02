John D. VanDiver, age 85 of Burnsville, entered eternal life on Monday, June 1, 2020 surrounded by his family at home. John was born on March 14, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota the son of Louis M. and Thelda Elain (Anderson) VanDiver. John enjoyed growing up in Minneapolis, and then joined the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He came home from USMC and started working for NW Bell, and then married Joan Giles. They had 7 kids, which taught him about big family life. John volunteered on a community service team, and became active in the Burnsville Fire Muster. John also was a member of the Knight of Columbus, running the Savage KC Hall for many years and being a member for 64 years, always giving of himself in service to others. He had the joy of retiring at an age that let him spend time with family, getting to know his grandkids, and travel. John led a long and happy life and he will be loved and missed by all. He is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Julie (Don) Schoenborn, Jane (Tim) Skusa, Jon (Jackie), Jeff, Jill (fiancé, Paul Smith); grandchildren, Nicki (Chris) Lauer and Ryan Schoenborn, Jackie, PJ (fiancée, Amy Heimkes) and Joey (Mikayla) Skusa, Josie VanDiver, Matt and Mikey Kalal; great-grandchildren, Tristan and Keegan Lauer; brother-in-law, Bob Arneson; sisters-in-law, Eileen Giles and Mary Giles; many nieces, nephews and cousins. John is preceded in death by his children, John and Jackie; parents, Louis and Thelda; sister, Maxine Arneson; nephew, David Arneson. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage, MN. Presiding is Reverend Michael Barsness. Live streaming of services will begin Friday, June 5, 11:00 AM, on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Burnsville, MN. Family prefers memorials to Minnesota Spina Bifida Association. Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at: www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
