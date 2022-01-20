John D. Becker "Jack", age 80 of Lakeville passed away January 16, 2022 unexpectedly of pneumonia.
Jack graduated from South High School in Minneapolis in 1959 and subsequently achieved a Bachelors degree in Political Science and Economics from the University of MN in 1964. He held several different jobs throughout his life; but his passion was serving as a fire fighter. He was a charter member of the Maple Grove Fire Department with 20 years of service and served in multiple offices including president of the fire fighters relief association.
His favorite place to be was Buck Lake in Hertel, Wisconsin; where he purchased land in 1970 and built a cabin with his own hands, of which his family continues to enjoy to this day. Jack was an avid reader and lifelong learner. He enjoyed woodworking and each year made a special hand made gift for each member of his family. He loved painting and often gave his paintings as gifts to family and friends.
Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents: John and Grace; brother, Charlie.
Survived by his wife of 60 years, Harriet; children: Kim (Rich) Hackel, Pam Lang, and Lance (Sharla) Becker; grandchildren: Matthew, Megan, Katherine (Ryan), Madeline, Johnny (Chelsey), Alicia, and Kierstie; great grandchildren: Malcolm and Leijah; also by other loving relatives and many friends.
Memorial service was 11am Friday, January 21, 2022 at White Funeral Home (20134 Kenwood Tr) Lakeville. Memorial visitation one hour prior to the service. In Lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Compassion and Choices, 101 SW Madison St, #8009, Portland, Oregon 97207.
