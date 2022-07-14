John D. Antolik, age 92 of Lakeville, born December 30, 1929 in Minneapolis, MN to John, Sr. & Elizabeth Antolik, passed away peacefully May 21, 2022 at his home in Lakeville.
He served his country briefly in the Air Force and his family as a skilled craftsman remodeling and building residential homes for 40 years. Later in his career he served on the HomeTime Video Publishing team as a consultant to help create do-it yourself videos for the home handyman. He served with pride, integrity, and devotion.
John loved his family well and made them his top priority. He cherished his wife who he called his "honey Bea" whom he met when he was only 12 years old delivering the newspaper to her doorstep. The two of them made a great pair and enjoyed every moment together by helping one another as they aged. He enjoyed good food, baking cherry pies, and indulging in Grandma's cookies.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Edward, and daughter, Marie.
John is dearly missed by his wife of 69 years, Beatrice "Bea"; sons: Mark, Michael (Liz) and Matthew (Lora); son-in-law, Walt Lambader; nine grandchildren; Jamie, Christopher, Andrew, Anthony, Amanda, Emily, Carly, Alexa and Landon as well as eight great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.
A memorial service held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022 with a visitation one hour before at St. John's Lutheran Church, 20165 Heath Avenue in Lakeville.
John will be laid to rest with family at Lakeville Grove Cemetery in Lakeville.
