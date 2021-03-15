John C. Heitkamp, 85, of Lakeville, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on February 27, 2021. Born in Mpls., MN, graduated from the MN School of Business. CFO at Lampert Lumber Co. and Park Nicollet Foundation. He served on committees at River Hills Church, Library Foundation of Hennepin Co., and the Shrine Circus. A member of Zuhrah Shrine, and Past Master of Lynnhurst Lodge. He was a woodworker, traveler and avid attendee at family sporting and school events. He was always willing to be a mentor and offer help to those in need. He is survived by his kindergarten sweetheart and wife of 64 years, Virginia “Ginny” (Cornelison); daughters Ginger (Barry) Madison, Carolyn Heitkamp, Sue (Gary) Stofferahn; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother Alfred Jr (Rolene); and sister Liz (Bill) Blood. Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Shriners Hospitals for Children-Twin Cities or River Hills UMC, Burnsville, MN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.