Joel “Joe” Dean Jahnz, age 72, of Farmington, MN passed away August 5, 2020 Joe served in the Minnesota National Guard for nine years. He was a gifted but non-typical artist. His art remains on many saw blades, natural mushrooms, snapping turtle shells and several garage doors around the area. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Viola and Lester Jahnz, and brother Gene Jahnz. He is survived by friend Linda Dees; sons Dean Jahnz and Kris Jahnz; grand daughter Toni Jahnz; brothers Dale (Lois) Jahnz and Gary Jahnz and friend Marcy; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration luncheon to honor Joe’s life will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Pizza Man Bar and Grill, 409 3rd St, Farmington, MN.
