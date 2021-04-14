Joanne Marie (Durand) Berres, 82 of Lakeville, MN passed away peacefully at her home and surrounded by family on April 10th, 2021. She was born to Gilbert and Fern Durand of Spooner, WI on February 25th, 1939 with her identical twin, Jean (Durand) Batte. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bud” Berres on October 24th, 1959 for 52 years until his passing in 2011. Joanne has earned the titles of: Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Auntie, “Sisty” and Friend. For 61 years, she lived a fulfilling life up on the BERRES DAIRY FARM HILL, overlooking all of Lakeville. Her greatest joys came from her unmovable faith and eagerness to share Jesus Christ. In addition to being a farm wife and raising six children, Joanne was instrumental in starting a National Day of Prayer in Lakeville lasting for many years. She worked over 30 years in healthcare with a focus in caring for women with disabilities. They loved her so! Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Bud and son Randy Berres, brothers: Bob, Ronnie and Jim Durand. She is survived by siblings: Dick, Joyce, twin “Sisty” Jean, Tom, Linda, DeeAnn and Roger. By her children: Robin (Tom) Berres-Gibbs, Rick (Leigh) Berres, Gina (Mike) Freel, Kris (Terry) Berres-Michon and Ryan (Angela) Berres, by 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren with two more on the way! In lieu of flowers or memorials, please consider giving in her honor to family or community members in need or our First Responders (as mom would pray every time a firetruck, police car or ambulance would go by the farm). If you do, please share that with us. All other memorials gifts will be donated to her place of worship, Faith Family Church. Visitations and life celebration will be held at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville, MN (952-469-2723) on Thursday, April 29th. Visitation from 1:00-3:00p and service from 3:00-4:00pm. A light dinner to follow at the Chart House Restaurant (11287 Klamath Trail, Lakeville, MN) from 4:30-8:00p. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
