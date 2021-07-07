Joanne Marie (Durand) Berres, 82 of Lakeville, MN passed away peacefully at her home and surrounded by family on April 10th, 2021. Memorial Service will be held 3 PM, Thursday, July 15, 2021 at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment, Lakeville Grove Cemetery. Celebration of Life from 5-8 PM at the Chart House. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.co White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
