Born in Duluth, MN, passed peacefully in her sleep in Apple Valley, MN on January 2, 2021, and is survived by her sister, Sally Cole. Jo will be missed by many including her sister, nieces and nephews, Mary (Brian) Whooley, Carolyn (Dan) Yagla, Kathryn Cole, Julie (Dean) Polsfut, James Cole, Anne (Brad) Cole, Susan (Kevin) Cole, Terri (Ernie) Kiehn and Susan (Jim) Denney as well as many grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel Langfus; her parents, John and Hazel Breen and her brother, Jack (Donna) Breen. Joanne graduated from Duluth Central High School. She worked at The Duluth Herald and News Tribune before heading off to live in Japan and then Idaho. She eventually returned to Minnesota and worked until she retired from Independent School District 196 in Rosemount, MN. Joanne lived a full life with a passion for her family. She had a way of making everyone she met feel special. She was always interested in anything going on in others lives no matter how exciting or not so exciting it was. She was everybody’s friend and was loyal to every one of them. If you met her, you loved her. She was kind, generous, loving and most of all spunky. Jo always let you know where you stood and told you the truth whether you wanted to hear it or not. She had a flair for fashion and without a doubt was the best dressed resident in her senior living facility. Jo loved to shop, especially late at night. You just never knew what would show up on her doorstep after a late night of binge-watching QVC. Jo loved to travel and had a special place in her heart for the slopes in the Colorado Rockies where she was an avid skier, particularly in Vail. Enjoying the outdoors was one of her favorite things whether it was whitewater rafting, fishing, hunting or hiking. In fact, she hiked Mt Fuji in Japan. Knitting beautiful one of a kind sweaters was also a favorite past time. Due to the Pandemic, a private family memorial is planned this spring to celebrate Aunty Jo’s life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.