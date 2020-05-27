JoAnn Pederson, age 68, of Granite Falls passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home. A life celebration for family and friends will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls.
