JoAnn "Jo" Pederson

JoAnn Irene (Stanke) Pederson, age 68, of Granite Falls passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. JoAnn was born on October 7, 1951 in Farmington, Minnesota to Howard and Esther (Swedin) Stanke of Elko, MN. She grew up in that area, and graduated from Lakeville High School in 1969. JoAnn furthered her education by graduating from Fairview Hospital School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse. Jo enjoyed caring for others which was evident in her choice of career. She began working at Fairview Medical Center in Pediatrics and later in the Adolescent Psychiatric unit, soon becoming a Head Nurse. Later she worked at the Upper Sioux Community as an RN and hospice nurse for Granite Falls Hospital. She also worked at Countryside Public Health in Granite Falls and at long-term/assisted living centers in Clara City. Jo finished her nursing career at the Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, back in the field she liked best on the Adult Psychiatric unit. Of equal importance to her work life was involvement in community, environmental and cultural projects. She was a founding member of the Clean Up The River Environment (C.U.R.E.) Board of Directors and of the Meander Art Crawl Steering Committee. JoAnn is survived by her husband, Dale; children, Ryan Christopher Larson, Rachel Jean McDougall, Kristin Ann (Jayson) Babler, Sean Eric Pederson, Jessica Marie Pederson; grandchildren, Allie Jo McDougall, Liam Jayson Babler, Emma Irene Babler; mother, Esther Stanke; mother-in-law, Joyce Pederson; sister, Jean (Rich) Garlock; niece, Lindsay (Ben) Lumpkin; as well as other relatives and friends. JoAnn was preceded in death by her father, Howard Stanke and father-in-law, Charles Pederson. Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls. For online guestbook, and a fuller obituary please visit www.wingbain.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.