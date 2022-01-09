Joan Y. Saufferer

June 24, 1940 - January 3, 2022

Joan Y. Saufferer, age 81 of Lakeville, passed away January 3, 2021.

Joan was a graduate of Faribault High School and the University of Minnesota.

Preceded in death by her husband, James and brother, Robert Reineke.

Survived by her children, John (Vivi) Saufferer and Jodi (John) Guentzel; grandchildren, Jared, Josie, Mari, Katie, Annie, and Joseph; also by other loving family and friends.

Memorial Service will be held 1 PM Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Crossroads Church, 17671 Glacier Way, Lakeville. Visitation one hour prior to service.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.