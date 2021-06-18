Joan Quinnell, age 87 of rural Northfield / Farmington, passed away Tuesday morning, June 16, 2021, at the Care Center of the Northfield Retirement Community. Joan Ardis Robinson Quinnell was born April 29, 1934, in Austin, MN, to Stuart L. and Ardis M. (Erickson) Robinson. She graduated Austin High School in 1952 and spent the next year working for Hormel. In 1956, she received her degree as a Register Nurse after attending Macalester College with clinical training at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital. On October 6, 1956, Joan married Orin Quinnell at Austin First United Methodist Church in Austin, MN. After marriage they made their home in Farmington and Joan began her 42-year career at Sanford Memorial Hospital. She served as the evening hospital supervisor covering obstetrics and the emergency department. She assisted in the delivery of hundreds of babies locally. She loved being a nurse and was well known and respected for the care she gave. She retired in 1998 and spent the next years doing daycare for her grandchildren. Joan was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Farmington. Over the years, she had been active with Bright Stars 4H Club, Dakota County Ag Extension and enjoyed her bi-weekly swim with her friends at Mount Olivet Conference & Retreat Center. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. In addition, she completed the daily crossword puzzle in the Star Tribune and enjoyed puzzles, knitting, needle point and reading. Her family was the very core of her life, and she is greatly missed. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Bing; her children, Julie (Lynn) Suilmann of Farmington, Jody (Randy) Bongard of Lakeville, Jane (Jeff) Batta of Farmington, Jason (Traci) Quinnell of Lakeville, Jennifer Quinnell (Eric Nesseth) of Farmington; 12 grandchildren: Sam and Ben Suilmann; Madison, Megan Mackenzie and Mikayla Bongard; Zach, Chloe, Grace and Max Batta and Ethan and Tyler Quinnell in addition to other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister Norma Uzlik and her parents. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield. Services will be private. Interment will be in Corinthian Cemetery, Farmington. Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons Zachary Batta, Ethan Quinnell, Tyler Quinnell, Samuel Suilmann, Max Batta and Ben Suilmann. Memorials are preferred to Children’s Home Society-Korean Adoption Program, Nursing staff at Northfield Retirement Center, H.A.S.R.A. Heart of Alabama Save Rescue Adopt or Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Arrangements are with the Bierman Funeral Home. www.biermanfuneralhome.com
