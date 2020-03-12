Joan Olson of Rosemount, MN died on March 9, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Donald E. Olson, parents Charles F. and Emma (Thomforde) Augustine, brother Charles J. Augustine (Loraine) and sister Ardelle Schulz. Survived by son Marc (Cheryl); daughter Mary Proeschel (David); grandchildren Barrett (Rianna), Kyle (special friend Rachael Peltier) Olson, Malea Proeschel Dageford (Lance); great-granddaughter Everly Olson; great grandsons Remy Olson and Bryce Dageford; special friend Vicky Stussy (Rollie); sister-in-law Carmen Weisz and many nieces and nephews. The Memorial Service will be March 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at The Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 14980 Diamond Path, Rosemount, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for the church.
