Joan M. Kahl, age 82 of Farmington, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2021. Joan retired from the Farmington Schools after 37 years. She is preceded in death by parents, George and Angeline Tutewohl. Joan is survived by her husband of 44 years, Loren Kahl; sons, Kevin Stanton, Dennis Stanton (Denise Lien), daughters, Debra (Paul) Woodward and Colleen (Tom) LaBeau; siblings, Roger (Lora) Tutewohl, and Ruth Ann (Lawrence “Ole”) Malecha; special grandson, Patrick White and 4 other grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends. Funeral Service was held at 10 AM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Farmington, with visitation on Monday (7/19) from 4-8 PM at the White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St. Farmington (651-463-7374) also 1 hr. prior to service at church. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials will be donated to the Vietnam wounded soldiers organizations. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
