Joan Dell Herrick, Burnsville died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, Minnesota. Joan was born on November 17, 1940 to Charles and Mary (Tindell) Dell in South Bend, Indiana. She graduated from Niles High School in 1959. Joan is survived by her husband, Jack of Burnsville; Children, Jennifer (Ron) Hesse of Long Prairie, MN, David of Golden Valley, MN and Sarah (Corey Pudwill) Herrick of Belle Plaine. 6 Grandchildren, and four Great-grandchildren. Brothers, Tom Dell of Niles, MI, James Dell Sedona, AZ and Richard Dell Memorial Services, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Burnsville. A time of visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or School, 151 E. County Rd. 42, Burnsville, MN 55306 or Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, 220 S 6th. St, LeSueur, MN 56058. Koldenfuneralhome.com
