Jim Heath of Rosemount, MN passed away on Tuesday, November 3 at the age of 75. Jim died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at his home. Jim was born February 12, 1945 in Minneapolis, MN to Leslie and Ann Heath. Jim had a love of sports from a young age that continued his whole life. He love to play baseball, basketball, and later in life golf. He was an AMAZING athlete even being scouted by the MN Twins at the age of 18. He was captain of the baseball team at South High where his baseball coach said he was the best shortstop in the city. He also was on all city basketball team. He was crowned homecoming king of South High in 1963. Jim then married his high school sweetheart Mary Ann in 1964 and became a family man. Having 3 children Dave, Dan, and Jill, he worked very hard for over 30 years at United Van Bus. When he retired at the age of 51 he continued his love of sports playing softball well into his late 50’s. He also coached baseball at Trinity High School for over 5 years and was busy umpiring youth sports games. Jim remarried Evy in 1998 and they enjoyed their retirement together wintering in Sun City West, AZ. Jim and Evy had a wonderful life in both MN and AZ with lots of friends and great memories. Over the past 10 years Jim enjoyed playing golf, meeting up with the guys and spending time with his granddaughters and he loved watching them play sports also. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone that needed it. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie James and Ann Marie Heath. Brother, Tom Heath and Sister Nancy (Heath) Sathre. He is survived by loving wife, Evy; his Children, Dave (Jan) Heath, Dan (Ann) Heath, and Jill (Courtney) Arnett; best buddy-big Brother, Denny (Marti) Heath Sr.; beloved Cousin, Karen Kilberg (Pat); Sister-in-law, Pat Heath; former spouse, Mary Ann Heath; Evy’s children, Bryan (Kelly) Aspen, Bradley Asp, and Aaron Asp; 9 grandchildren, Miranda Heath-Swenson, Jessica (Brent) Hansen, Amanda (Joe) McDonough, Aubrey and Riley Aspen, Owen and Evan Asp, and his little darlings Amaya and Mila James Arnett; 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Run free Jim and Rest in Paradise. A private family service was held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 with burial at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned for summer of 2021 for all to honor him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.