Jessica Carol Albright of Eagan, MN passed away suddenly on December 27, 2020 following a lifelong struggle with cystic fibrosis. She was 34 years of age. Jessica was the youngest daughter of David and Kristine Albright. She grew up in Apple Valley, MN and was often found on a soccer field. Jessica graduated from Apple Valley High School in 2005 and from St. Olaf College in 2009. In 2014, she earned a PhD degree in chemistry from Northwestern University. She worked as a research biochemist at EcoLab. Jessica was known to her family as “Peanut”. She was smart, funny, caring and driven. She opposed injustice of any kind toward people or animals. She was a gift to her family and all who knew her. Jessica’s final gift was organ donation. Jessica will remain in the hearts of her parents; David and Kristine Albright of Apple Valley, MN ; her big sister and best friend Jennifer Albright of Edina; maternal grandparents George (Gus) and Dorothy Nelson of Hudson, WI; aunts and uncles Patti Albright and Barbara Albright of Bloomington, MN, Jeffrey (Lynda) Nelson of Shoreview, MN, David (Tara) Nelson of Stillwater; great aunts and uncles Clyde Bridger(Barbara) of Oconto, WI, David Peterson (Jane) of Appleton , Audrey Peterson of Hudson, Howard Brown of Hudson; and cousins Brianna, Megan, Karissa, Nicole, Michelle (Missy) and Jon. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Alvin E. Albright and Ilene C. Albright formerly of Ripon, WI. A private family memorial service will be held on January 5, 2020. A public celebration of Jessica’s life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
