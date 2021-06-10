Jerry Mohn, age 73 of Webster, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center with his wife and children by his side. Jerritt Wallace Mohn was born August 21, 1947, in Northfield, Minnesota, to Wallace and Gladys (Nelson) Mohn. He was raised on the family farm in rural Lakeville and was baptized and confirmed at Highview Christiania Lutheran Church. He attended Eidsvold School and graduated from Lakeville High School in 1965. After high school, he was drafted into the US Army and served as a medic in Germany during the Vietnam Conflict. Following his Honorable Discharge in 1968, he returned to the area and worked as a carpenter. On May 26, 1973, Jerry married Carol Budin at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague. After marriage, they made their home in New Prague until 1976, when Jerry completed building their home on the Mohn family farm. He continued to work as a carpenter until 1993 when he became building inspector for the City of Chanhassen. He remained with the City of Chanhassen until retiring in 2017. Jerry loved cars and was a skilled mechanic. He enjoyed going to car shows and working on his Porsche, Corvette or any other vehicle that needed his care. He was a self-taught “computer guy” and was always helping others with their computer problems. Along with the joy he found with his grandsons, he loved the holidays and could prepare a wonderful meal for any gathering. He was funny and hardworking. Jerry was a good man that never judged others - he accepted people as they were. He loved his family and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Carol; his children, Jason and wife Melissa of Minnetonka, Jennifer and husband Andy Strean of Elko New Market; three grandsons, Casey, Drake, and Griffin; 11 siblings, David (Kathy), Lavonne (Bob Neiers), Loren (Cathy), Jewell (Mary), Karen (Kevin) Studer, Kristofer (Kay), Ellen (Matthew) Jacoby, Eric (Melisa), Deanna (Brian Bennett), James (Heather Muster), John (Kristen); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws Edwin and Irene Budin. Services will be private. Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.