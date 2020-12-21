Jerry L. Ulrich, 79, of Lakeville passed away on December 12, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born in Oskaloosa, IA on February 7, 1941. He attended school in Pella, IA. He was active in sports and academics. He graduated in 1959. He attended Iowa State University with a Electrical Engineering major and graduated in 1963. He married Phyllis Walraven on June 4, 1959. They spent 61 years together in Ames, IA and the Twin Cities. Jerry worked as an Electrical Engineer at Control Data and Unisys and later as a Financial Advisor. He was an active member at Peace Church for over 45 years. Jerry was in choir, taught Sunday school, was a Deacon, Chairman of Operations, Chairman of the Endowment Fund. He loved to fish, bowl, and cross- country ski and watch the Twins and Vikings. He was active with scouting and coaching sports. He also loved spending time with friends, family and especially attending endless grandchildren’s activities. Jerry leaves his wife, Phyllis; brother, Bob Ulrich; children, Julie (Doug) Mosley, Christopher (Mischelle) Ulrich and grandchildren, Jessica, Maurina (Blake), Chandler (Fiance-JaMee) and Emma. He was preceded in death by his parents Velma and Rudolph Ulrich. He will be deeply missed!! A small family service will be held at Peace Church, Eagan, MN on January 2, 2020. Due to limitations, service will be invite only; however, a video will be available on the church website. Memorials can be made to Peace Endowment Fund (supports college scholarships, and missions) or Samaritans Purse. Condolences can be made at Peace-Eagan.org.
