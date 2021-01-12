Jerome "Jerry" Otto Adam

Jerry Adam of Burnsville, MN, formerly of Eagan, MN, passed away on Sunday January 3, 2021 from multiple medical issues. Jerry was born in New Ulm, MN on November 10, 1933. Preceded in death by wife Marlene, son Todd and son-in-law David Irvine. He is survived by children, Sandi (Dan) Koppen, Mark (Katy) Adam, Lori Irvine, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jerry was known by many in Eagan as he served as a volunteer fireman and was part of starting the Eagan 4th of July celebration. A celebration of life will be planned in the future when everyone can attend.
