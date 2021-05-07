Jeffrey M. Olson, age 63 of Farmington, passed away after a struggle with cancer on April 30, 2021. Jeff worked at Dispatch Industries in Lakeville for 21 yrs. After he left Dispatch he worked for the City of Farmington serving his community for 15 years. Jeff always had project going as he enjoyed working with his hands in his wood shop, garage, and metal shop. Some of his other skills included being a Scrabble master, playing cards, gardening, cooking, tending to various animals, fishing, and other simple things in life. One thing Jeff loved more than anything was his family who actively cherished in many ways. Jeff is preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Margie, and brother, Brad. Jeff is survived by his loving daughter, Shelby (Dan) Childs, siblings, Coke (Ben) Klotz, Deb (Mike) Hince, and Karri Jo (Marvin) Johnson, also by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was a selfless friend and meant so much to many. He will be cherished and missed until we all meet again. Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Rd., Farmington with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 AM at church. Online Condolences: at www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home 651-463-7374
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.