Jeffrey J. House

House, Jeffrey J., age 64 of Farmington, passed away peacefully at his home on January 20, 2021. Jeffrey was born on April 10, 1956 in St Cloud, MN and graduated from Henry Sibley High School in West St. Paul in 1974. He was a former president of the Farmington Lions Club, and was on the church board at Farmington Lutheran during the construction of the new church. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle House, Helen House, and Daryl Geeslin, and sister-in-law, Judy House. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Diane (Staehnke); children, Zachary House (s/o, Samantha Trynowski) and Natalie (Jordan) Webinger; grandchildren, Levi, Lily, Leo, Jayden, Jamison, Jolen, Josten, Julian and Judson; siblings, Debra McMullen, Bradley House, Lisa (John) McCann, and Sarah (John) Olmanson, also many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held 11 AM Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Rd., Farmington, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 9 AM. White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
