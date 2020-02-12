Jeffrey Alan Nordling, age 61 passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after a lengthy battle with complications from kidney disease and acute pancreatitis. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. Jeff was born August 21, 1958 in Farmington, MN to Richard and Mary Lou Nordling. He was raised on a dairy farm and graduated from Farmington High School in 1976. Jeff married the love of his life Pat Lunde in 1979. Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Richard, and mother and father-in-law Joyce and Lee Lunde. Jeff is survived by his wife Pat of 41 years; daughters, Lane (Mark) and Kelsey (Earl); mother, Mary Lou; brothers Bob (Lori), Denny (Patti); sister, Pam (Ron); brother-in-law, Doug (Mary) and Paul (Kelly) and many nieces and nephews. Jeff had three granddaughters that meant the world to him; Riley (age 9), Addison (age 8) and Harper (age 4). Jeff’s best companion was his black lab Beau. Please join us in celebrating in Jeff’s life. A visitation will be held from 1-4 PM on Sunday, February 16th at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville, Minnesota (952-469-2723). Funeral service will take place at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave. Lakeville on Monday, February 17th. There will be a short visitation beginning at 10 AM, followed by the service at 11 AM and a luncheon at 12 PM. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Farmington following lunch. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
