Jeff Wagner, age 61, of Faribault, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Bonnie, of Eagan and three sisters. Memorial service will be Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.
