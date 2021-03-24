Jeanne K. Ploof

Age 98, of Rosemount, MN, formerly of Cottage Grove, MN passed away peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021. Preceded in death by loving husband of 61 years, Vern; great granddaughter, Peyton Modrynski; two brothers and one sister. She will be deeply missed by children, Marilyn (Phil) Ricker, Barbara (Jim) Modrynski, Nancy (Jeff) Brinkman, Mark (Kathy) Ploof; 14 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; brother, Don Rentz and many other friends and relatives. Private family services were held. Mass was live-streamed at www.Kokfuneralhome.com and interment was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
