Jean (Lewis) Nelson, age 86, of Lakeville, Farmington and Kasson, joined her parents Harry and Mayme, her dear brother John, her son-in-law Dale, and the love of her life, husband Arnold LeRoy, in a heavenly reunion on April 30, 2020. We, her children, miss them both deeply. Mom grew up in Lakeville and met Dad while skating at Massey’s roller rink in Farmington. He was the rink master and she was the hot babe in short-shorts and pom-pom skates. Over the years, she worked at the Lakeville Creamery, Carleton and St. Olaf Colleges, the Northfield News, and finally as the rock of an office manager for the family electronics business. She was a wonderful seamstress, great cook, and the glue of the family. She was smart, could get any Wheel of Fortune answer, and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Her mother’s extended family, the Lindharts, were a large, loving family who we spent a lot of time with. Mom was the quiet, steady presence behind our more social Dad. They were wonderful, inseparable parents, married for 56 years. She is survived by Kathy (Larry DeWanz) Abram, Steve (Janet) Nelson, Kristi (Bruce) Bordelon, and Scott (Barb Napiwocki) Nelson; grandchildren Bridget, Brian and Susanna Bordelon, Brooke and Lauren Nelson; great-grandson Ender; many step grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as other family and friends. She is also survived by her brother John’s wife, Arlene, and their daughters Shari McKnight and Sandi Sauber; and by her nieces and nephews, Renee Estrem, Kevin Boudreau, Rochelle Bultman and Brian Boudreau, our cousins through dad’s sister, Mildred (Louis) Boudreau. Mildred and Louis are gone, along with our cousin, Mark, but now they’re all gloriously reunited on the other side. We hope to hold a celebration of mom’s life this fall. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation in Mom’s name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at https://www.lbda.org. Mom and Dad both suffered from Lewy Body Dementia, a disease that needs a cure. Our sincere thanks go to Mom’s caregivers at Prairie Meadows in Kasson and to St. Croix Hospice for all the wonderful care and attention they showed Mom. We grew up wanted, loved, and part of the most wonderful network of relatives on both sides of our family. No children could ever ask for more. Goodbye, Mom. We love you. Give Dad a kiss from us.
