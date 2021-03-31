Jean Marie Martin passed away peacefully with her children by her side after a brief illness on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Jean was born on February 14, 1948 in South Minneapolis to Harold and Marlys (Hanson) Walton. She was married to Robert William Henry Martin on August 26, 1972 at Pine City Methodist Church. Jean worked for ISD 196 as a food and nutrition manager for many years. Jean is survived by her daughters: Becky (Mike) Gerads of Ham Lake, Terry (Corey) Day of New Prague, Tami (Lance) Brock of Farmington, and Tina (Ted) Jacobson of New Prague. She is also survived by her greatest joy-her 11 grandchildren: Dylan (Paige), William, Jimmy and Dani Gerads; Alexis and Aiden Day; Abby, Mara and Peyton Brock; Claire and Nora Jacobson. Also survived by her sisters Judy Walton of Blaine and Pam (Donald) Sauter of Pine City. Funeral Service was held 11 AM Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St., Farmington (651-463-7374). Visitation was from 5-8 PM Monday (3/29) also at the White Funeral Home, and also 1 hr. prior to service. Interment: Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Jean will be missed by many other family and friends. She was a friend to all and loved by many. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to local youth activities of your choice. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374
