Jean Bernadette Corley

10/4/41 - 12/24/20 Jean B. (Ryan) Corley, age 79, of Burnsville, passed peacefully in the presence of her loving family, on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Survived by her husband of 58 years, John “Jack” Leo Corley; seven children, Bernadette Troge (Gary), Steven, Christine, Rebecca Sago (Frank), Matthew (Elisa), Margaret Horejsi (Michael), Joseph (Stacie); 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Jean, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, was born to James and Margaret (Popesh) Ryan in Ely. Grandparents Michael and Margaret (Sever) Popesh of Ely and James and Barbara (Taylor) Ryan of rural Aitkin, MN. Preceded in death by parents, grandparents, brother James, sister Mary Corley, brothers-in-law Frank Weisinger, Leonard Fox, sister-in-law Karen Ryan and daughter-in-law Raquel (Steve). One of ten children, she is survived by five sisters: Margaret Fox, Theresa Weisinger, Barbara (Robert) Carnes, Veronica (Paul) DuPuis, Elizabeth (Larry) Alexander and two brothers: Joseph (Sharon) and John (Gailyn). Jean was a loving, caring and open minded woman, with a strong faith. She cherished her family and friends. She grew up in Ely, moving to the East Coast for the first 17 years of her marriage, then returned to the “beautiful blue sky” of Minnesota to be closer to her parents and siblings. A devoted mother and wife, she led Brownies/Cub Scouts, before taking a position in the Dakota County Library System. She and her husband, Jack, traveled the world in retirement. At times traveling the US to sightsee, play Bridge and see shows. She was an avid Bridge player and patron of the theater. She loved nature, gardening, knitting, games, puzzles, cards, reading and singing. Open the front door to her home and you could often catch a show tune. A devoted mother, she tirelessly supported her special needs daughter in her typical selfless manner, with her time and energy. She was the ultimate grand and great grandmother by hosting a yearly family reunion for a week at places up north, so the cousins could all be together. Nobody was a stranger to her and often an “extra” person could be found at the Thanksgiving or Christmas table. She will be greatly missed by her husband and family. A service will be held next year in the summer. Memorials can be made to Guild Incorporated, an organization which supports Jean’s daughter.
