Jean Arlene (Sveen Westlie) Dudley, aged 81 of Rosemount, MN, passed away on December 10, 2019. Preceeded in death by parents Alida and Helmer, and sister Ardyce and brother Hilman. Jean worked for School District 196 for 30 years. Before that she worked for Brockway Glass before it closed. Jean loved Bingo and playing cribbage. She especially loved game shows and spending time with her family. She took great pleasure in her flowers in the summer and all the birds that visited the yard. Jean is survived by children Brinda (Ron), Bill (Doreen), Bernie (Kathy) and Greg (Kathy); and her grandchildren Amber, Charlie, Suzann (Neil), Kevin, Courtney (Russ), Mariah, Virginia (Shaun), Amanda (Mitch), Stephanie (Leo), Felicia and Gregory. And Great grandchildren Ava , Leelee, Leo (IV), and RJ. Funeral Service is Friday, December 20th at 11 am following a reviewal that begins at 10 am. A luncheon will follow the service. Service is at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, MN. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080
