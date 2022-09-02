Jay P. Christensen, age 90 of Farmington, passed away on August 30, 2022.
Jay was born in Minneapolis in 1932, grew up in Burnsville and graduated from Bloomington High School. He grew up on a farm, was a life-long farmer and always had farming in his blood. He served in the army from 1956-58 at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. He married the love of his life Patricia "Pat" Hagan on August 22, 1958 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and raised eight children in Farmington. He worked at Rosemount Engineering from 1962-74. He took a leave of absence from work to build a house then became a full time farmer. Jay was happiest when he was outside working in the fields or mowing the lawn. When he wasn't outside, he loved reading books to his grand kids and instilled in them a love for reading and math. Even after suffering two strokes he kept his sense of humor and quick wit.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents Peter "Walter" and Mabel (Gulbranson), son Jerry, grandson Jeremy, brothers Bob and Bryan and sister-in-law Kathy.
He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 64 years, Pat; his children, Jeff (Sandy), Sue (Kent) Richardson, Paula, Keith, Roger (Jilene), Cheryl (Donald) Haan and Dan Christensen; grandchildren, Miranda, AJ, Jessica, Josh, Cassie, Ryan, Nathan, Devan, Willy (Alyssa), Allison (Joe), Phillip and Mia; great-grandchildren, Jovi, Benny and Amelia; also his brother Darrell (Lynne) and sister Sharon (Jim) Norrbom and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial held 11 AM Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington with a gathering of family and friends on Tuesday, September 6 from 4-8 PM at the White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St., Farmington (651-463-7374) also one hour prior to Mass at church.
