Janet Florence Fischer, age 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 25, 2021 with family by her side. She resided at Kingsley Shores Senior Community in Lakeville, Minnesota. Preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Fischer and her parents, Ernest and Frances Kreul. She is survived by two children, James (Shirley) Fischer and Jeanne (Steve) Delie; four grandchildren, Jonathan (Laura) Fischer, Jennifer (Ryan) Burningham, Jessie “Mia” (Scott) Thole and Ryan Delie; five great-grandchildren (with a six on the way); her brother, Bill Kreul (Cathy Weldon) of St. Cloud and many friends. Janet graduated from Humboldt High School, St. Paul, MN in 1951 before marrying Edgar. They lived in St. Paul, Rosemount, Burnsville, and Webster, Minnesota as well as Arizona during the winter. For over 10 years, Janet worked as a secretary in Independent School District 196 of Rosemount. Janet enjoyed quilting and painting most of her life. A private interment was held at Acacia Cemetery Park, Mendota Heights, MN on September 4, 2021. www.cremationsocietyofmn.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.