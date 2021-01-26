James L. Harrison

Harrison, James L. Age 77 of Savage, passed away December 30, 2020 after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on September 10, 1943 in Minburn, IA, the only child of Virgil and Opal Harrison. He spent much of his childhood in Winnebago, MN where he helped his family manage their small farm, was active in 4-H, played saxophone in the marching band. After graduating from Mankato State University with a degree in Accounting, Jim attended law school at William Mitchell School of Law. He ultimately chose a career in accounting and after obtaining his CPA, he had his own tax practice for over 40 years, helping hundreds of clients, many who became life-long friends. Jim could often be found in the kitchen cooking or baking delicious breads or pastries, tending to the yard, or finishing his latest woodworking project. He had a love for aviation and spent many hours on Post Road with his son, Andy, watching planes take off and land. He always took the time during his neighborhood walks with the dogs to stop and say hello and ask how you were doing. He was always ready to extend a helping hand, offer advice, or share his tips and tricks from a life well-lived. Devoted husband for 45 years and a loving and supportive father. Survived by loving wife, Marilou; daughter Jennifer; son Andrew (Tara); granddaughters Jadyn and Zoey; and extended family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to: NC Little Hospice, 7019 Lynmar Lane, Edina, MN 55435.
