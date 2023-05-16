James "Jim" W. Firm

James W. Firm, our dearly loved Jim, age 79, 50-year resident of Lakeville, passed away on May 14, 2023.
Preceded in death by his loving parents, Walt and Violet Firm, his cousin, Courtney Hann, his nephew, David Berg, and beloved dog, Tina.
Jim grew up in Robbinsdale and graduated in 1962. Jim was drafted to the Army and was stationed in Germany as a Missile Man during the Vietnam War from '65-67. In 1968 he met the love of his life, Sandi, got married in '69, and built their forever home in Lakeville in '72. In '69, he started with Northwestern Bell as a telephone lineman and retired in '99. During his retirement, Jim and Sandi enjoyed traveling the US, including Alaska, in their RV while wintering in southern states. He loved the outdoors including hunting but especially fishing. He also loved playing cribbage, sudoku, and playing cards.He was a devoted husband, loving father, and adoring grandfather. He would lend anyone a hand who needed help, had an infectious smile and laugh, and loved his friends and family with all of his heart. Survived by his wife, Sandi, daughter, Becki (Bill) Whitney, Scott (Lori) Firm, grandchildren, Ava and Zach Firm, and many other family members and friends.
Gathering of family and friends on Sun. May 21, 5-8 pm, at White Funeral (Lakeville) and May 22, 10-11 am, at Hosanna (Lakeville). Celebration of Life Mon. May 22, 11 am, at Hosanna.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation.
