James “Jim” Richard Stang of Burnsville passed away peacefully at the age of 65 in Edina, MN on January 26, 2020 surrounded by his family due to complications from a stroke. He was born on September 18, 1954 in Burlington, WI and grew up in Grayslake, IL. Jim graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from Tri-State University (now Trine University) in Angola, IN. After college, Jim moved to Cheboygan, MI where he met his wife Karen. From there, Jim’s career in management took him to Murfreesboro, TN and Burnsville where he and Karen raised their three boys. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karen; children Adam (Brooke),Timothy and David (Alexandra); grandchildren Cecily, Eloise and Daisy; and siblings Thomas (Deb) and Cynthia (James) Daron and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Phyllis Stang and brother Gerald. Jim was a longtime Scouter including many years as Scoutmaster of Troop 471 in Burnsville. In addition to scouting, Jim’s passions were cooking, coaching youth sports, watching Twins baseball and spending time with his many four-legged family members. Please join Jim’s family for a celebration of his life from noon to 4 p.m. with memories to be shared at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 9th at Camp Sacajawea Lodge located at 5121 McAndrews Road W, Apple Valley, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Scoutmaster Stang Assistance Fund (which will help disadvantaged children attend Boy Scout Summer Camp) at care of David Stang, 706 2nd St. NE, Little Falls, MN 56345 or at https://www.gofundme.com/f/scoutmaster-stang-assistance-fund.
James "Jim" Stang
