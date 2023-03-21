James "Jim" Patrick Finan, Jr.

James Patrick Finan, Jr., former Burnsville resident, current resident of Oak Point, TX, aged 81, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2023, at the Michael E Debakey Veterans Hospital in Houston, TX.
Born July 24, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio. Due to his father's business, Jim attended 13 schools in 12 years. He joined the Air Force in 1963 and retired as a Chief Master Sergeant (E9) after 26 years of active duty. He was an aircraft mechanic, flight engineer and airfield manager. He married the love of his life, Lois Willenbring on June 20, 1963, and had four children together.
Jim had a strong love of family and was quick to volunteer to help, whether it was on a car or house repair. He "assisted" so you knew what to do next time. Jim loved to hang out, play cards or just spend time together, sharing stories. His "family" extended well beyond his blood as he considered his friends as part of his family. Jim's children's friends called him Dad.
Jim loved to travel and was able to visit many countries, both during his active-duty service and after retirement. He enjoyed going on cruises with Lois and they were able to visit many beautiful places. They also visited the kids at their various overseas locations.
Jim was a boat man and enjoyed spending weekends at various lakes, fishing, tubing and teaching others to waterski. His favorite place was driving the boat.
Jim was very active in the community, with the Knights of Columbus, volunteering at Mary, Mother of the Church and on the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Mobile Volunteer Network (MVN), which worked with the Burnsville Police and Fire Department.
Preceded in death by his parents James and Jean Finan; siblings Patricia Van Kuiken, Ann Sullivan, Carol Seaman, Robert Finan.
Jim is survived by his wife Lois; children Sharon (Randy) Lepard, Jo Anne Finan, Diane (Rick) Chuchna, Patrick (Christina) Finan; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law William Sullivan and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on May 13, 2023, at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Road, Burnsville, MN. Visitation is at 10:00 AM followed by Mass at 11:00.
