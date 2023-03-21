James "Jim" Patrick Finan, Jr.

James Patrick Finan, Jr., former Burnsville resident, current resident of Oak Point, TX, aged 81, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2023, at the Michael E Debakey Veterans Hospital in Houston, TX.

Born July 24, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio. Due to his father's business, Jim attended 13 schools in 12 years. He joined the Air Force in 1963 and retired as a Chief Master Sergeant (E9) after 26 years of active duty. He was an aircraft mechanic, flight engineer and airfield manager. He married the love of his life, Lois Willenbring on June 20, 1963, and had four children together.

