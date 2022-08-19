James "Jim" Lee Workman

James Lee Workman, age 65, of Burnsville, MN, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, 11 a.m., at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Road East, Burnsville, MN. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. also at the church. A light luncheon will follow in the Mary Center at church. Please wear appropriate golf attire in honor of Jim's love of golf.

