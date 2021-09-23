James "Jim" Inda

James "Jim" Anthony Inda, age 82, passed away on September 22, 2021 with his wife by his side. He was born November 27, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Anna (Krzypka) Inda; sisters, Rose Remian, Patricia Goluszka, Barbara Inda; and niece, Debbie Guldan.
Survived by wife, Barbara (Bak) Inda; brother, Philip Inda; son, Phil Inda; daughters, Diane Inda (Tim), Gail Carroll (Tom), Caroll Kelzenberg (Kurt), Donna Torgeson (Dan); grandchildren, Brandon (Julia), Sara, Thomas, Josh (Monica), Katie, David, Jon, Nick, Faith, Belle, Chelsea, Allie (Travis), Heather (Aaron), Hunter; great grandchildren, Riley, Jackson, Skyler, Juliana; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim grew up in Chicago. He married Barbara on April 15, 1961. They moved to California for a few years, then to Bloomington, MN for 10 years and lived in Apple Valley, MN for over 40 years. His first job out of college was with Lockheed Martin and his last job was with Lockheed Martin after being part of many name changes to Sperry Univac, and other Univac divisions. He enjoyed camping, fishing, grilling, peanuts in the shell. Jim knew how to make his own maple syrup and taught community education classes teaching others his technique. He loved his family, talking technology at the dinner table, and coaching softball. He was a big part of Apple Valley Athletic Association as a girls' softball coach. Jim and Babs were active members of the Senior Center in Apple Valley. A couple of his favorite activities there were Wii bowling and playing 500. After retiring, Jim and Babs did a lot of traveling. Jim also spent a lot of time working on the land they owned "up north." He loved giving the grandkids rides behind the John Deere tractor.
Funeral Service at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Road E., Burnsville, MN 55337. Visitation for one hour prior to Funeral Service at the Church.
Arrangements by Cullen Crea Funeral Home.
