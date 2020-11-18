CWO4 James “JD” Daniel Joseph Foley, 78, of Oostburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home. James was born on August 23, 1942, in Utica, NY to James and Adelaide (Ward) Foley. On October 18, 1973, James married Mercedes Gomez in Tehran, Iran. James served his country in the U.S. Army for 28 years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and going to bars to drink Budweiser’s, especially at Bumpers Bar in MN. He loved his grandpup, Buddy. James is survived by his wife, Mercedes Gomez Foley of Oostburg; daughter, Patty (Jeremy) Gmach of Oostburg; three grandchildren, Samantha Beaudoin, Megan Gmach, Courtney Gmach; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents, James and Adelaide Foley; three sisters, Mary Ann (Ed) Zurl, Sr. Margaret Foley, Joan (Paul) Gewartowski. Private services will be held. A memorial fund is being established in his name. For online condolences and additional information please visit: www.wenigfh.com The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Foley family with arrangements.
